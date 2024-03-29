Lok Sabha polls| Over ₹60 lakh in unaccounted cash seized in Tiruppur South Assembly constituency since March 16

March 29, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Flying squads and static surveillance teams have, since March 16, confiscated a little over ₹ 60 lakh in unaccounted cash during checks in Tiruppur South Assembly segment.

In one instance, seizure of ₹48 lakh from a car was reported to the Income Tax Department. While the I-T Department probes cash seizures above ₹ 10 lakh, the lesser amounts recovered during the checks are deposited with the Treasury Department, officials said.

A team intercepted a car at Nallur and found the passenger, Williams (42), in possession of ₹ 48 lakh in cash. Williams had reportedly told the team consisting of Revenue and Police officials that he was returning to Kerala with the money he had received for selling a plot of land in Vellakovil. However, since there was no supporting documents, the seizure of the cash was effected.

In a few other operations conducted under the supervision of Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar, flying squads and static teams made cash seizures of up to ₹ 12 lakh.

On Thursday, ₹1.5 lakh was seized from a 36-year-old woman who was found to be in an inebriated state. The woman had reportedly told the officials that she had collected the money as alms during the Bannari Amman Temple festivities at Sathyamangalam. The amount was deposited with the Treasury Department.

Two instances of cash seizures were reported in the vicinity of Kovilvazhi bus stand, one near Murugampalayam, and TKT Mill stop.

The Assistant Returning Officers are mandated with the responsibility of uploading the data of cash seizures in the new app introduced by the Election Commission: ESMS (Election Seizure Management System). The app provides real-time data of seizures to various State and Central Government departments.

A senior official of Treasury Department in Tiruppur said those from whom cash has been seized have been getting refunds after submitting the supporting documents to the district-level committee formed for the purpose. The committee will pass orders for release of the funds after confirming that it is not linked to any political party or candidate.

