Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lok Sabha polls | Observers appointed to oversee polls in Erode

April 11, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed a general observer, police observer and expenditure observer to ensure the smooth conduct of polls in Erode on April 19. The public, representatives of political parties and media persons have been asked to take up any election related complaints with them over the phone.

For the Assembly constituencies of Erode (East), Erode (West) and Modakkurichi, all coming under Erode Parliamentary constituency, voters can contact general observer – Rajeev Ranjan Meena at 74181-40422, police observer – Ram Krishna Swarnkar at 93615-36138 and expenditure observer B. Lakshmi Narayana at 81225-90422.

For the Assembly constituencies of Perundurai, Bhavani, Anthiyur and Gobichettipalayam that comes under Tiruppur Parliamentary constituency, voters can get in touch with general observer – Himanshu Gupta at 89255-25683, police observer – Ram Krishana Swarnkar at 93615-36138 and expenditure observer – Ashok Kumar at 89255-25682.

For the Assembly constituency of Bhavanisagar that comes under The Nilgiris Parliamentary constituency, people can contact general observer - Manjit Singh Brar at 94899-30725, police observer – Manoj Kumar at 63796-52828 and expenditure observer at 94899-30710, the release added.

