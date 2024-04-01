GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha polls | Number of expenditure monitoring teams increased in the Nilgiris

This step comes after the recent suspension of a flying squad officer for failing to check DMK MP A. Raja’s cavalcade properly; there will now be 12 squads, up from nine

April 01, 2024 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Following the suspension of a flying squad official recently for failing to properly check the cavalcade of Nilgiris Lok Sabha MP, A. Raja, the district collector has announced that the number of flying squads has been increased from nine to twelve.

In a press release issued by the collector’s office, it was stated, “In view of the general elections to Lok Sabha 2024, the district administration has deployed 9 Flying Squad Teams (FST), 9 Static Surveillance Teams (SST) and one Video Surveillance Team (VST) each for Udhagamandalam, Gudalur and Coonoor Assembly Segments of Nilgiris parliamentary constituency.”

The press release went onto state that as per the instructions of the Election Expenditure Observer D. Kiran, the FSTs, SSTs and VSTs in the assembly segments of Udhagamandalam, Gudalur and Coonoor have been increased to intensify the monitoring of expenditure of candidates.

In addition to the nine FSTs already deployed, three more would be deployed along with an additional Video Surveillance Team. In addition, three additional Static Surveillance Teams to Gudalur have also been deployed as it is situated along the interstate borders with Kerala and Karnataka, officials said.

“With the new teams deployed, the total strength of the Election Expenditure Monitoring teams has been increased to 72 and they will be on duty 24 hours a day, on all days of the week,” officials said.

On Monday, April 1, 2024 a meeting, chaired by election expenditure observers, Sandeep Mishra and D. Kiran was held in Udhagamandalam with candidates and representatives of candidates contesting in the elections. Mr. Mishra outlined the steps they needed to take to ensure that expenditure details were properly shared with the expenditure observers.

Related Topics

Nilgiris / Tamil Nadu / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.