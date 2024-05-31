GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls: Monitoring officers appointed to oversee counting of votes in Erode

Published - May 31, 2024 04:05 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Erode District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara has said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed two monitoring officers to oversee counting of votes for Erode Parliamentary constituency on June 4.

While Rajiv Ranjan Meena has been appointed to oversee the counting process for the Assembly constituencies of Kumarapalayam, Erode (East) and Erode (West), Gayathri N. Nayak has been appointed for the Assembly constituencies of Modakkurichi, Kangayam and Dharapuram.

All these six Assembly constituencies come under the Erode Parliamentary constituencies for which polling was held on April 19. A total of 10,86,287 voters (70.59%) exercised their franchise and the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trials (VVPATs) used in the polling were kept in strong rooms at the Government College of Engineering at Chithode.

Mr. Raja Gopal Sunkara said while counting of postal votes will begin at 8 a.m. on June 4, counting of votes in EVMs will begin at 8.30 a.m. He said liquor will not be sold in the district on the counting day and all the Tasmac shops and bars attached to it will remain closed on Tuesday. He said the control room established for the Lok Sabha polls continues to function at the Collectorate and the public can call toll free number 1800425042, phone numbers 0424-2267672/74/75/79 and lodge election related complaints.

