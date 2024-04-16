Lok Sabha polls | Modi’s visits to TN will not help BJP win: EVKS Elangovan

April 16, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - ERODE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent visits to Tamil Nadu for election campaigning will not help the BJP or its allies win seats, senior Congress leader and MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan stated in Erode on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media, Mr. Elangovan added that even if Mr. Modi and other Union Ministers visit the State frequently, the BJP will not secure victory in the State. He also questioned the steps taken by the Prime Minister to promote the Tamil language and accused him of pretending to care about the language.

When asked about Mr. Modi’s accusation that the Congress was responsible for the surrender of Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka in 1974, Mr. Elangovan said, “it is true,” and asked, “Why did the BJP, which has been in power for 10 years, failed to take any step to retrieve the island?” If the BJP had any real concern over the issue, they should have taken steps to recover the island instead of just discussing it during election time.

Mr. Elangovan also accused Mr. Modi of being afraid of neighbouring countries such as China, Pakistan, and Bhutan. He claimed that China had taken control of Arunachal Pradesh and renamed 30 places.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.