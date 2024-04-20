ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | Man arrested in Coimbatore while attempting to vote a second time

April 20, 2024 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Police said the 52-year-old was registered to vote at two places; officials at the second polling booth the man went to, became suspicious and alerted the authorities

The Hindu Bureau

The Kavundampalayam police in Coimbatore have arrested a man, Thirunavukkarasu, hailing from Thandal Mutharamman Temple on charges of attempting to vote for the second time in the Coimbatore Lok Sabha elections that were held on Friday, April 19, 2024.

The 52-year-old man, who works in a workshop, visited polling booth number 145 at the Corporation Middle School in Nallampalayam. When they were about to ink his finger, officials suspected that the man had already voted. Polling personnel informed the Kavundampalayam police and after an investigation, police found that Thirunavukkarasu was reportedly registered to vote at two places, in Gandhipuram and in Nallampalayam.

Police said the man had first voted in Gandhipuram, and when he visited Nallampalayam, he was caught. He was arrested under sections 171 (D) and 171 F (2) of the Indian Penal Code and was subsequently released on station bail.

