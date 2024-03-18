Lok Sabha polls | KMDK fields Suriamoorthi in Namakkal on ‘rising sun’ symbol

March 18, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - ERODE

Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) on Monday fielded S. Suriamoorthi as its candidate in the Namakkal Parliamentary Constituency, allotted to it by the DMK as part of the INDIA bloc. He will contest on the DMK’s ‘rising sun’ symbol.

The 51-year-old candidate is a native of Sivagiri in Kodumudi block and is currently residing in Namakkal. Involved in farming and construction activities, he had contested unsuccessfully in Assembly elections in Modakkurichi in 2001, in Vellakoil in 2006 and as the party candidate in Modakkurichi in 2016. He joined KMDK in 2007 and is its youth wing secretary for the last seven years. He actively took part in many farmers’ protests and was lodged in prison once in 2011.

Announcing his candidature in Erode, party general secretary E.R. Eswaran told mediapersons that all parties in the INDIA alliance will work together to win in all the 40 Parliamentary constituencies, including Puducherry. Expressing confidence that candidates of the alliance parties will win the Lok Sabha election, he said, “we will work to win by a big margin.”

