Lok Sabha polls | Insertion of ballot papers on ballot units begins in Erode

April 10, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Inserting ballot papers on ballot units that will be used for the Lok Sabha polls on April 19 is being carried out in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Insertion of ballot papers on ballot units to be used at 1,688 polling stations in Erode constituency for the Lok Sabha polls began here on Wednesday.

The process of inserting the ballot papers, containing names and photos of candidates and symbols allotted to the candidates, began at the six Assembly constituencies that constitute Erode parliamentary constituency. The process began at the constituencies of Kumarapalayam – Tahsildar office, Erode (East) – Erode Corporation office, Erode (West) – Tahsildar office, Modakkurichi – Tahsildar office, Dharapuram – Government Arts and Science College and Kangeyam at a private marriage hall. A total of 4,056 ballot units, 2,028 control units, 2,198 VVPATs are to be used in the polls in the constituency.

District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspected the process at the Erode Corporation office during which Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, Assistant Collector (Training) Vinay Kumar Meena, Revenue Divisional Officer M. Sathish Kumar, Erode Tahsildar Muthukrishnan and election officials were present.

A total of 31 candidates are in fray in the constituency. While the first ballot unit has the provision to vote for 16 candidates, the second unit has the names of 15 candidates and the None of the Above (NOTA) option at the end. Election officials said the entire process would be completed in three days after which the machines would be placed in the strong rooms in the respective Assembly constituencies.

