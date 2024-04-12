ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | Industries in Erode asked to grant holiday with pay on April 19

April 12, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Industrial Safety and Health has asked all industries, construction units, brick kiln units and public sector undertakings to grant all their employees a paid holiday on April 19, the day of polling.

A release from its Joint Director said all permanent employees, contract workers, daily wage earners and temporary workers should be given leave for them to cast their vote and exercise their democratic right. If migrant workers from other States are willing to go to their native to cast their vote, steps should be taken to ensure 100% polling.

Complaints can be taken up with E. Vinothkumar, Joint Director, at 99943-80605, office number 0424-2219521 and C. Sivakarthikeyan, Assistant Director, at 98650-72749, office number 042402211780, the release added.

