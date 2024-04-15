Lok Sabha polls | Industrial backwardness of Gobichettipalayam a tough issue to address for people’s representatives

April 15, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Industrial backwardness of Gobichettipalayam has, for long, been an issue people’s representatives have been unable to address.

Gobichettipalayam ceased to exist as a Lok Sabha constituency after 2008 when Tiruppur constituency came into existence after the delimitation by the Election Commission.

Agriculture has been the mainstay of Gobichettipalayam, and to some extent spinning mills. Raw cotton is available and there is also no shortage of work force. However, the productivity of the industry is lower since it has not been modernised adequately.

Obsolete machinery is in need of replacement and the technology employed in the industry for manufacture of textiles is outdated, resulting in increased cost and lack of sufficient demand for the products manufactured, according to proponents of industrial development in and around the town.

Local employment for students graduating from the handful of educational institutions in the constituency has been tough. In most cases, the students land in jobs for not more than ₹15,000 per month, and after some experience choose to migrate to cities for livelihood. There is nothing significant to speak of when it comes to direct employment within the town and surroundings after higher studies, A. Aruljothi, president of Gobi Arts and Science College Alumni Association, said.

Since Agriculture continues to sustain the local economy in Gobichettipalayam, there is abundant scope for infusing economic vibrancy through giving a push to food processing activities.

However, leave alone getting the necessary approvals from the government departments, the general mindset of people is that industries cause pollution, and when voices of opposition are raised, the government machinery gets silenced, and the political parties also choose to take the side of people, V.T. Shreedhar, president of Erode District Small Scale Industries Association, said.

This, in fact, obstructs expansion of industrial activities, be it Gobichettipalayam or elsewhere in the district, Mr. Shreedhar pointed out.

