Lok Sabha Polls | If women vote for PMK, it will win in Dharmapuri: Anbumani Ramadoss

April 09, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The PMK can easily win in Dharmapuri if the seven lakh women voters in Dharmapuri voted for the party, said PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday, while campaigning at Mecheri in Salem district for PMK’s Dharmapuri candidate Sowmiya Anbumani.

“The coming Lok Sabha polls are very crucial. The PMK candidate is well-known and has participated in many functions and events in the past 20 years. The DMK and AIADMK have ruled the state for 57 years but have done nothing new. The parties do not have visionary thinking and only plan to win the elections. But PMK has plans for the next generation, so the people should elect a perfect candidate. There are 7.47 lakh women in this constituency, and if all of them vote for Ms. Sowmiya, she will win the elections easily,” Mr. Anbumani added.

Alleging an increase in drug menace in the state, Mr. Anbumani said that the police arrested an astrologer in Cuddalore who said the PMK candidate would win the elections. “People who are selling drugs are roaming freely in the state, but an astrologer was arrested. The DMK and AIADMK could declare who their prime ministerial candidate is. Government employees who supported the DMK in the past elections have been betrayed by the party over the pension scheme. They should use this election to defeat the DMK,” Mr. Anbumani added.

