April 03, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore district administration, on Wednesday, along with vendors at R. S. Puram Uzhavar Sandhai, displayed an art work using vegetables from the market, to raise awareness about 100% voting in Coimbatore constituency.

This is part of the ongoing Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign to increase voter turnout across the country for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

