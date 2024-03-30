ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls I Thirty-seven candidates finalised for Coimbatore, 15 for Pollachi, and 13 for Tiruppur

March 30, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE/TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Booth slips being readied at the election cell at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Thirty-seven candidates have been finalised for the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency. Out of the 41 nominations accepted initially, four independent candidates withdrew before the deadline on Saturday. The final list comprises 11 candidates from political parties and 26 independents.

A total of 15 candidates have been finalised for Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency. Of them, nine are independents. Symbols were assigned to all the independent contestants.

A total of 44 nominations were filed of which, candidature of 18 contestants were accepted after scrutiny. Three candidates withdrew their papers.

For Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency, 13 contestants have been finalised. Three candidates have opted out of the race. Out of 38 nominations, 22 were rejected after scrutiny.

