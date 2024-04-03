Lok Sabha polls I Police take out flag march in Coimbatore in view of election

April 03, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police on Wednesday took out flag marches at two locations in the city in view of the Lok Sabha election.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan led the flag march that was held at Gandhipuram in the city.

A total of 150 personnel, including those from police stations in the city and members of the Jharkhand Armed Police-1, participated in the exercise.

Another team of 150 personnel, comprising police and paramilitary personnel, took out a flag march at Ukkadam in the city.

The police said that the main objective of the flag marches was to instil confidence among the public as they are getting ready to cast their votes on April 19. The police and paramilitary forces will take care of the law and order situation and ensure that voters exercise their franchise without fear or coercion, they said.

Similar flag marches will be conducted in other locations in the city in the coming days, added the police.

