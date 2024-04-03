ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls I Police take out flag march in Coimbatore in view of election

April 03, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Personnel of the Jharkhand Armed Police-1 taking out a flag march along with the Tamil Nadu Police at Cross Cut Road in Coimbatore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Coimbatore City Police on Wednesday took out flag marches at two locations in the city in view of the Lok Sabha election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan led the flag march that was held at Gandhipuram in the city.

A total of 150 personnel, including those from police stations in the city and members of the Jharkhand Armed Police-1, participated in the exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another team of 150 personnel, comprising police and paramilitary personnel, took out a flag march at Ukkadam in the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police said that the main objective of the flag marches was to instil confidence among the public as they are getting ready to cast their votes on April 19. The police and paramilitary forces will take care of the law and order situation and ensure that voters exercise their franchise without fear or coercion, they said.

Similar flag marches will be conducted in other locations in the city in the coming days, added the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US