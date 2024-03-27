Lok Sabha polls | DMK Coimbatore candidate files nomination on final day

March 27, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A total of 59 nominations have been filed for the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate for the Lok Sabha polls Ganapathy P. Rajkumar filed his nomination with the returning officer for Coimbatore Kranthi Kumar Pati on the final day on Wednesday. Mr. Rajkumar visited the Marudhamalai temple on Wednesday morning and submitted his papers in the afternoon. He was accompanied by Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa, former MLA N. Karthik, All India secretary of Congress Mayura Jayakumar, and P.R. Natarajan, Coimbatore MP. “We are telling people of the projects implemented by the Tamil Nadu government through the schemes announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and those not announced too. We are also telling what we plan to do in the future,” he said. ALSO READ Lok Sabha polls | T.N. BJP president K. Annamalai files nomination for Coimbatore constituency

Further, a total of 44 nominations have been received from candidates contesting in the Pollachi constituency.

On the final day, 22 candidates filed their nomination papers. Of them, 14 nominations are by Independent candidates

BJP candidate K. Vasantha Rajan submitted his nomination papers on the final day.

In Tiruppur, there are 38 candidates in fray for the Tiruppur Parliamentary constituency.

As many as 23 Independent candidates filed their nominations with the Returning Officer for Tiruppur T. Christuraj.

Inclusive of dummy candidates for some of the contestants representing mainstream political parties, a total of 46 nominations have been filed.

The CPI candidate in DMK alliance, and those of AIADMK, BJP and Naam Tamizhar Katchi had filed their nominations earlier.

Udhagamandalam

A total of 33 nominations have been filed in the Nilgiris constituency, Returning Officer for the Nilgiris, M. Aruna said on Wednesday.

The three major candidates for the seat is the incumbent Lok Sabha M.P., A. Raja, from the DMK, who will face the BJP’s L. Murugan and the AIADMK’s Lokesh Tamilselvan.

Nine nominations were received by the Returning Officer on March 25, ten on March 26 and 14 on the last day of filing nominations.

