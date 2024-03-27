Lok Sabha polls | DMK Coimbatore candidate files nomination on final day

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate for the Lok Sabha polls Ganapathy P. Rajkumar filed his nomination with the returning officer for Coimbatore Kranthi Kumar Pati on the final day on Wednesday.
Mr. Rajkumar visited the Marudhamalai temple on Wednesday morning and submitted his papers in the afternoon. He was accompanied by Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa, former MLA N. Karthik, All India secretary of Congress Mayura Jayakumar, and P.R. Natarajan, Coimbatore MP.
“We are telling people of the projects implemented by the Tamil Nadu government through the schemes announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and those not announced too. We are also telling what we plan to do in the future,” he said.