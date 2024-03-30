Lok Sabha polls I Corporation Commissioner inspects model polling booth, officers’ training session in Coimbatore

March 30, 2024 05:23 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran visited the model polling booth established at the Hindustan College of Arts and Science on Saturday to oversee the training session conducted for election officers in preparation for the Lok Sabha election 2024.

The primary objective of the visit was to evaluate and assess the status of essential facilities provided at the polling stations. This involved a review of various amenities crucial for the smooth conduct of the elections.

During the inspection, Mr. Prabhakaran interacted with stakeholders to ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place to facilitate a seamless and efficient voting process. Key considerations included assessing basic amenities such as electricity, water supply, sanitation, and provisions for accessibility for differently-abled voters at the model station.

Expressing satisfaction with the level of preparedness observed during the visit, the Commissioner emphasised the importance of ensuring that all polling stations adhere to the prescribed standards set by the Election Commission of India.