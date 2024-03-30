ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | General observer inspects counting centre in Erode

March 30, 2024 05:47 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

General observer Rajiv Ranjan Meena (right) and District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara (left) inspecting the arrangements at the counting centre for the Lok Sabha polls at the Government College of Engineering in Chithode in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

General observer Rajiv Ranjan Meena along with District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara on Friday inspected the arrangements at the counting centre for the Lok Sabha polls, Government College of Engineering (formerly IRTT) in Chithode, and held discussions with officials.

The Erode Parliamentary Constituency comprises six Assembly constituencies: Erode (East), Erode (West) and Modakkurichi in Erode district, Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district, and Dharapuram (SC) and Kangayam in Tiruppur district. Rooms, where electronic voting machines and other poll machines would be stored, were inspected, as well as installation spots for surveillance cameras, rooms where postal ballots will be stored, counting halls and parking areas. They also held discussions with officials.

Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, Erode Revenue Divisional Officer M. Sathish Kumar and election officials were present.

