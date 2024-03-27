GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha Polls | General Observer arrives in Salem

March 27, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

General Observer for Salem parliamentary constituency G.P. Patel arrived in the district on Wednesday.

District Election Officer and Collector R. Brindha Devi in a release said the Election Commission of India has appointed Mr. Patel to oversee the election process and the public can take up election-related issues with him at 94899 39101 or email: 15salempc@gmail.com. He will be available in Room No. 3, Additional Travellers Bungalow, Saradha College Road, Salem, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

For Namakkal parliamentary constituency, the public can contact General Observer Hargunjit Kaur on 94899 48813 while the expenditure observer Arjun Banerji can be contacted at 94899 48812.

