Lok Sabha Polls | Flying squads seize ₹1.88 crore in unaccounted cash and valuables in Salem

April 04, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Salem

Flying squad teams (FST) and static surveillance teams (SST) have seized a total of ₹1.88 crore in unaccounted cash and valuables in Salem district over the past three weeks, District Collector R. Brindha Devi said on Thursday.

After the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on March 16, the district administration deployed 33 FSTs and SSTs for 11 assembly constituencies (three FSTs and SSTs for each constituency) to monitor MCC violations. The teams’ vehicles are monitored through GPS as they engage in vehicle checkups at different locations 24 hours a day. Late on Wednesday, the Collector inspected the monitoring of FSTs and SSTs at Suramangalam, Steel Plant Road, Tharamangalam, and Veerapandi.

Speaking to reporters, the Collector said that till Wednesday, FSTs and SSTs seized ₹1.88 crore in unaccounted cash (₹1.01 crore) and valuables (₹87.71 lakh). In that, ₹29.35 lakh (₹22.45 lakh in cash and ₹6.90 lakh in valuables) were returned to concerned people following proper documents being produced, Ms. Brindha added.

On Thursday, Ms. Brindha Devi flagged a bike rally to create awareness among voters, with participation from over 1,000 college students. The rally began at Salem Mahatma Gandhi Stadium and passed via Hanging Garden, Cherry Road, Hasthampatti, Sarada College Road, Five Roads, New Bus Stand, Four Roads, and ended again at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium. District Revenue Officer (DRO) P. Menaka and officials from concerned departments also participated in the rally.

