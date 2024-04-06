Lok Sabha polls | Flying Squad seizes jewellery worth ₹15 crore in Krishnagiri

April 06, 2024 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - Krishnagiri

Flying squad officials seized jewellery worth ₹15 crore in Krishnagiri district on Saturday, April, 6, 2024.

Early on Saturday, flying squad officials engaged in vehicle checks at the Jujuvadi Checkpost near Hosur, stopped a van headed to Hosur from Bengaluru. When the officials checked the vehicle, they found jewellery worth ₹15 crore in 69 boxes. The passengers in the van claimed that the ornaments were being transported to jewellery shops in and around Hosur from Bengaluru, and produced documents for the jewels.

Officials who verified the documents found that there were papers only for 45 boxes of gold jewellery, while there were none for the remaining 24 boxes. The passengers of the van could not produce the documents for the 24 boxes. Following this, the officials seized the jewellery and handed it over to Hosur sub-collector R.A. Priyanga.

