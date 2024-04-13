ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | Flying squad seizes ₹2.83 crore in unaccounted for cash from vehicle in Namakkal

April 13, 2024 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - Namakkal

Officials said the passengers of the vehicle in which the cash was found claimed it was for ATMs, but their documents did not match the amount of cash being carried

The Hindu Bureau

Flying squad officials seized ₹2.83 crore of unaccounted for cash near Paramathi Velur in Namakal, on Friday (April 12, 2024) evening.

Flying squad officials were engaged in vehicle checks at the Cauvery Bridge near Paramathi Velur. One of the vehicles they checked had ₹2.83 crore in cash in it. The passengers in the vehicle claimed that the money was being transported to various ATM centers in Tiruchengode and Erode district and produced documents.

However, the officials who verified the documents found that they did not account for all of the cash. Following this, the flying squad officials seized the money and handed it over to Assistant Returning Officer, Balakrishnan. Officials also informed the Income Tax department about the seizure.

