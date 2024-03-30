Lok Sabha polls | Flying squad official suspended in Udhagamandalam

March 30, 2024 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

A flying squad election official, attached to the FST 3B flying squad, was suspended for failing to check the car of Nilgiris MP and DMK candidate A. Raja, when he was on his way to the Nilgiris on March 25, 2024.

According to a statement from the Nilgiris district administration, the official, identified as Geetha, who is attached to the District Child Welfare Office in the Nilgiris, was part of the flying squad that had inspected the car of Mr. Raja as well as those of his entourage on March 25 near Kotagiri.

A complaint was raised with the election observer as well as with the Nilgiris Collector that the inspection was not conducted thoroughly. As a result, an inquiry was conducted and on Saturday, March 30, after confirmation, Ms. Geetha was suspended from duty.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.