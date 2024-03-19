Lok Sabha polls | Filing of nominations to begin today in Erode Parliamentary constituency

March 19, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - ERODE

Filing of nominations for the election to Erode Parliamentary constituency will begin on Wednesday and will go on till March 27.

Nominations can be filed with the District Election Officer and Collector who is also the Returning Officer for the constituency and with the Assistant Returning Officer and Revenue Divisional Officer, Erode, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on all days except on March 23 and 24. Candidates can also register their date and time of filing nomination at the website suvitha.eci.gov.in. Scrutiny will take place on March 28 while nominations can be withdrawn till March 30. Polling will take place on April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4. A candidate can file a maximum of four nominations and cannot contest in more than two parliamentary constituencies.

Election officials said that only four persons are allowed to accompany each candidate within 100 metres of the office where the nomination is being filed. Candidates or their supporters cannot enter the offices in large numbers. The deposit amount for candidates in the general category is ₹25,000, while it is ₹12,500 for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials have painted markings on roads, indicating the start of the 100m stretch. Also, vehicles are not allowed within the 100m stretch. No slogans can be raised, officials said. Officials said elaborate arrangements are in place at the Collectorate to receive nominations from the candidates.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT