Lok Sabha polls | Farmers express concern over seizure of money in Talavadi hills

March 30, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - ERODE

Farmers in Talavadi Hills, expressing concern over money being seized from farmers and small traders for want of valid documents citing the model code of conduct (MCC), have called for it to be implemented judiciously.

On Saturday, V. Natarajan, who runs a fertilizer and pesticide shop in Bynapuram, around 19 km from Talavadi, was on his way to a nationalized bank branch in Soosaipuram to deposit ₹80,000 in his account to settle dues with merchants. However, just one km away from the bank at Soosaipuram Pirivu, officials intercepted his vehicle and confiscated the cash despite him presenting the challan and explaining that the money from sales was being urgently taken to the bank. Natarajan was instructed to visit the Erode Collectorate, submit the necessary documents, and retrieve his money. Mr. Natarajan, who is a member of the Talavadi Farmers’ Association, alerted its president S. Kannaiyan to the situation.

Subsequently, farmers and traders assembled at the taluk office in Talavadi to express their grievances to the officials. Farmers clarified that the money was not intended for voter distribution and provided invoices, GST numbers, and other relevant documents, after which the seized money was returned to Mr. Natarajan. Reflecting on the incident, Mr. Kannaiyan, speaking to The Hindu, bemoaned the lack of clarity about the implementation of the MCC and that no printed copies were provided to officials.

Talavadi has three nationalized bank branches and one central cooperative bank catering to the populace. “How can the trader take all the sales invoices with him to the bank,” Mr. Kannaiyan asked, urging officials not to subject farmers and small traders to such harassment citing enforcement of the MCC and to uphold its fundamental objectives of a free, fair and transparent elections in letter and spirit.

Mr. Kannaiyan also pushed for resolving issues related to cash seizure at the local level instead of having to travel 150km to the Erode Collectorate, and called for extensive awareness campaigns by elections officials regarding the necessary documentation. “People should not be made to run from pillar to post to get their money back,” he said.

