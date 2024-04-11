ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | Establishments asked to grant holiday with pay on April 19

April 11, 2024 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Labour Department has asked commercial establishments to grant all their employees a paid holiday on April 19, the day of polling.

A release said the State government has declared a public holiday in view of the general elections and all shops and commercial establishments, including industrial establishments and IT companies have been asked to grant a holiday with pay. The release said holiday is granted to ensure 100% voting and warned that appropriate action would be initiated against establishments that failed to grant holiday for the elections.

Complaints can be taken up with Coordinating officer T. Murugesan at 96597-54343 and control room members, V.M. Gyanansambandam at 94453-98751 and N. Raghavan at 70100-49948 and landline number at 0424-2270090, the release added.

