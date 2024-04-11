GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lok Sabha polls | Establishments asked to grant holiday with pay on April 19

April 11, 2024 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Labour Department has asked commercial establishments to grant all their employees a paid holiday on April 19, the day of polling.

A release said the State government has declared a public holiday in view of the general elections and all shops and commercial establishments, including industrial establishments and IT companies have been asked to grant a holiday with pay. The release said holiday is granted to ensure 100% voting and warned that appropriate action would be initiated against establishments that failed to grant holiday for the elections.

Complaints can be taken up with Coordinating officer T. Murugesan at 96597-54343 and control room members, V.M. Gyanansambandam at 94453-98751 and N. Raghavan at 70100-49948 and landline number at 0424-2270090, the release added.

Related Topics

Erode / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.