ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | Election observers for Nilgiris to meet public, receive complaints at Tamizhagam guest house

March 29, 2024 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The observers will be available from 10 a.m to 11 a.m every day at the Tamizhagam State Guest House; they can also be reached on their mobile phones

The Hindu Bureau

The general observer and police observer for the six assembly constituencies in Nilgiris Parliamentary constituency will be available from 10 a.m to 11 a.m every day at the Tamizhagam State Guest House, where the public, representatives of political outfits and members of the press can submit their election-related complaints.

The general observer, Manjit Singh Brar, can also be reached via mobile phone on 94899-30725, while the police observer, Manoj Kumar, can be reached at 63796-52828. Members of the public can also intimate Mr. Brar and Mr. Kumar about any election-related complaints by contacting them on their telephone numbers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Nilgiris

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US