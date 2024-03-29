Lok Sabha polls | Election observers for Nilgiris to meet public, receive complaints at Tamizhagam guest house

March 29, 2024 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The general observer and police observer for the six assembly constituencies in Nilgiris Parliamentary constituency will be available from 10 a.m to 11 a.m every day at the Tamizhagam State Guest House, where the public, representatives of political outfits and members of the press can submit their election-related complaints.

The general observer, Manjit Singh Brar, can also be reached via mobile phone on 94899-30725, while the police observer, Manoj Kumar, can be reached at 63796-52828. Members of the public can also intimate Mr. Brar and Mr. Kumar about any election-related complaints by contacting them on their telephone numbers.

