GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Lok Sabha polls| Election Expenditure Observer appointed for Coimbatore constituency

April 03, 2024 05:21 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

P. R. Balakrishnan, a former Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) officer, has been appointed as the Election Expenditure Observer for the Coimbatore Parliamentary Constituency.

The observer’s primary responsibility will be to oversee and monitor election expenditure, ensuring transparency and compliance with regulations.

The announcement was made through a press note issued by Returning Officer and District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Wednesday. Stakeholders, including the public, political parties, and candidates, have been advised to address their inquiries and concerns regarding election expenditure directly to Mr. Balakrishnan at 9345298218.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Lok Sabha

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.