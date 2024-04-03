Lok Sabha polls| Election Expenditure Observer appointed for Coimbatore constituency

April 03, 2024 05:21 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

P. R. Balakrishnan, a former Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) officer, has been appointed as the Election Expenditure Observer for the Coimbatore Parliamentary Constituency.

The observer’s primary responsibility will be to oversee and monitor election expenditure, ensuring transparency and compliance with regulations.

The announcement was made through a press note issued by Returning Officer and District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Wednesday. Stakeholders, including the public, political parties, and candidates, have been advised to address their inquiries and concerns regarding election expenditure directly to Mr. Balakrishnan at 9345298218.