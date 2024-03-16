GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | Election control room established at Erode Collectorate

March 16, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A control room with toll-free number 1800-425-0424 was established at the Collectorate on Saturday, where the public can lodge election-related complaints.

The District Election Officer and District Collector, Raja Gopal Sunkara, has issued a statement stating that bribery, which is defined as giving or accepting gratification to encourage someone to exercise their electoral right or to reward someone for exercising their electoral right, is an offence under Section 171B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and is punishable by one year of imprisonment, a fine, or both. Additionally, under Section 171C of the IPC, undue influence at elections is also considered an offence carrying a penalty of one year of imprisonment, a fine, or both.

The release said a case would be registered against persons who give and receive bribe money and monitoring teams were formed to check for violations. People can lodge such complaints to the toll free number for necessary action, the release added.

