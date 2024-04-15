ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | Election Commission deploys expenditure observers for Tiruppur

April 15, 2024 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Members of the public can also lodge expenditure-related complaints on toll-free number 1800 425 6989 or online, on the cVigil app, a circular from ECI said

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed Expenditure Observers for all eight Assembly segments within Tiruppur district, to aid in the free and fair conduct of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Parliamentary constituencies of Erode, under the assembly segments of Dharapuram and Kangayam, will be overseen by B. Lakshmi Narayana; in the Nilgris (SC), the Avanashi assembly segment will be overseen by Sandip Kumar Mishra. Both the Assembly segments of the Tiruppur Constituency will be observed by Ashok Kumar. The Palladam assembly segment of the Coimbatore constituency is to be managed by Geetu Badoliya. Udumalaipettai and Madathukulam under the Pollachi constituency will be under Shiv Pratap Singh.

A circular from the ECI said the round-the-clock toll free number 1800 425 6989 can be used for any complaints with regard to election expenditure. Complaints can also be lodged online, on the cVigil app developed by the Election Commission of India. The Commission also has the helpline 1950 for any queries voters may have.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US