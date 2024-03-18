GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha polls | Drop box placed at Erode Collectorate for grievance petitions

March 18, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
A woman dropping her petition in the box placed at the Erode Collectorate on Monday, as the grievance redress meetings remain deferred until the model code of conduct is withdrawn.

A woman dropping her petition in the box placed at the Erode Collectorate on Monday, as the grievance redress meetings remain deferred until the model code of conduct is withdrawn. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

With the model code of conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha polls coming into force from March 16, a box was placed at the Erode Collectorate on Monday for petitioners to drop their grievance petitions.

The weekly grievances redress meeting held on Mondays at the Collectorate, and other grievances redress meetings remain deferred until the poll process is completed. Hence, a drop-box was kept at the ground floor and the public were asked to drop their petitions in the box. The box would be opened after the elections and the petition would be forwarded to the departments’ concerned for necessary action.

District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, in a release, said all the grievances redress meetings were deferred until further notice and the public can register their complaints at the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) Control Room’s toll-free number at 1077 and 0424-2260211. Also, they could submit their petitions or grievances at the WhatsApp number 97917-88852, the release said.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.