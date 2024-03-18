Lok Sabha polls | Drop box placed at Erode Collectorate for grievance petitions

March 18, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - ERODE

With the model code of conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha polls coming into force from March 16, a box was placed at the Erode Collectorate on Monday for petitioners to drop their grievance petitions.

The weekly grievances redress meeting held on Mondays at the Collectorate, and other grievances redress meetings remain deferred until the poll process is completed. Hence, a drop-box was kept at the ground floor and the public were asked to drop their petitions in the box. The box would be opened after the elections and the petition would be forwarded to the departments’ concerned for necessary action.

District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, in a release, said all the grievances redress meetings were deferred until further notice and the public can register their complaints at the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) Control Room’s toll-free number at 1077 and 0424-2260211. Also, they could submit their petitions or grievances at the WhatsApp number 97917-88852, the release said.