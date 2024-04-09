Lok Sabha Polls | Dravidian parties opened wine shops instead of libraries: Seeman

April 09, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - Salem

Instead of opening libraries, Dravidian parties have opened wine shops in every street, said NTK chief coordinator Seeman on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Campaigning for the party’s Lok Sabha candidate for Salem constituency Manoj Kumar at Omalur, Edappadi, and Salem on Monday, Mr. Seeman said that most educational institutions in India are run by private firms, and giving everything to private players is not development. “Tamil Nadu’s debt has increased to ₹9 lakh crore. Every woman who receives ₹1,000 in monthly assistance does not know that she is bearing ₹1.65 lakh in debt on her head. Giving financial assistance to women is not an achievement,” he added.

Instead of two libraries on each street, there are two wine shops in Tamil Nadu. The DMK had previously promised to close Tasmac outlets but now they are silent on the matter. The drug problem has worsened in the state, with students even attending educational institutions in an inebriated state, Mr. Seeman charged.

“NTK has not won a single election, and we are contesting alone, honestly. A leader who thinks about caste, religion, and temples would not think about people. Sand is being illegally quarried from 32 rivers was looted and has now been moved to M-Sand,” added Mr. Seeman, questioning the stand of the DMK, AIADMK, Congress, and BJP on the issue.

Neither the Dravidian nor the national parties did anything for Tamil Nadu, Mr. Seeman said, adding that former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi did not protest when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi gave Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka. It was also during the DMK and Congress rule that Tamils were killed in 2009 in Sri Lanka, Mr. Seeman added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.