GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha Polls | Dravidian parties opened wine shops instead of libraries: Seeman

April 09, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
NTK chief coordinator S. Seeman speaking at a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Monday, 08 April 2024.

NTK chief coordinator S. Seeman speaking at a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Monday, 08 April 2024. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Instead of opening libraries, Dravidian parties have opened wine shops in every street, said NTK chief coordinator Seeman on Monday.

Campaigning for the party’s Lok Sabha candidate for Salem constituency Manoj Kumar at Omalur, Edappadi, and Salem on Monday, Mr. Seeman said that most educational institutions in India are run by private firms, and giving everything to private players is not development. “Tamil Nadu’s debt has increased to ₹9 lakh crore. Every woman who receives ₹1,000 in monthly assistance does not know that she is bearing ₹1.65 lakh in debt on her head. Giving financial assistance to women is not an achievement,” he added.

Instead of two libraries on each street, there are two wine shops in Tamil Nadu. The DMK had previously promised to close Tasmac outlets but now they are silent on the matter. The drug problem has worsened in the state, with students even attending educational institutions in an inebriated state, Mr. Seeman charged.

“NTK has not won a single election, and we are contesting alone, honestly. A leader who thinks about caste, religion, and temples would not think about people. Sand is being illegally quarried from 32 rivers was looted and has now been moved to M-Sand,” added Mr. Seeman, questioning the stand of the DMK, AIADMK, Congress, and BJP on the issue.

Neither the Dravidian nor the national parties did anything for Tamil Nadu, Mr. Seeman said, adding that former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi did not protest when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi gave Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka. It was also during the DMK and Congress rule that Tamils were killed in 2009 in Sri Lanka, Mr. Seeman added.

Related Topics

Salem / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.