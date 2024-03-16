GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | DMK’s legal wing opens war room in Erode

The war room will address all local, election-related issues, by coordinating between booth committees and constituency-level coordinators, DMK MP N.R. Elango said

March 16, 2024 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The DMKs war room, established for the Lok Sabha elections, in Erode, on Saturday, March 16, 2024

The DMKs war room, established for the Lok Sabha elections, in Erode, on Saturday, March 16, 2024 | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

A war room to address issues at the local level, in coordination with DMK’s office-bearers for the Erode Parliamentary Constituency, was opened in Erode on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

DMK Rajya Sabha MP N.R. Elango inaugurated the war room in the presence of Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy at the party office. Mr. Elango said that the room would be manned by lawyers who would address district-level issues. The war room, run by the party’s legal wing, will coordinate between booth committees and constituency-level coordinators and take up urgent election-related issues.

Addressing media persons, Mr. Elango said cases against Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his remarks on ‘Sanatana Dharma’ in many States would not affect the victory of Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in the Lok Sabha elections in the North Indian states.

