ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | DMK alleges poll code violation by BJP candidate in Coimbatore

April 14, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has submitted a complaint to the Returning Officer of Coimbatore constituency alleging election code violation by BJP candidate K. Annamalai.

The DMK said in the complaint that Mr. Annamalai issued online boothslips to voters with the party symbol and pictures of BJP leaders.

According to the Representation of the People Act 1951, the boothslips should be in a white paper and should not contain slogans or any exhortation to vote for a party or a candidate. Political parties or candidates are not permitted to issue unofficial identity slips with the name of the voter, his serial number in the electoral roll and name of the polling station. Hence the Returning Officer should issue directions to the BJP candidate to desist him issuing such unofficial boothslips, the complaint said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US