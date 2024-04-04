Lok Sabha Polls | DMK, AIADMK have neglected minorities in elections this year, says BJP

April 04, 2024 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The DMK and the AIADMK have neglected the minorities in the Parliamentary elections, said Syed Ibrahim, national secretary of BJP’s Minority Morcha.

Mr. Ibrahim told presspersons in Coimbatore there was not a single minority candidate in the DMK list of candidates for Tamil Nadu and there was no Muslim candidate in the AIADMK nominees for the Parliamentary elections this year. But, these two parties created a “false impression” that the BJP was against the minorities. The BJP had one Christian in its list of candidates for Tamil Nadu. It had also provided an opportunity for the minorities to speak about the BJP’s government’s initiatives and campaign in the elections.

The DMK-led State government was not giving permission for them to campaign for BJP in several places, he alleged.