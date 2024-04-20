Lok Sabha polls | Dharmapuri constituency records 81.48% voter turnout, highest in T.N.

April 20, 2024 11:31 am | Updated 12:14 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency recorded the highest voter turnout among the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu, in the Lok Sabha elections held on Friday, April 19, 2024, with turnout of 81.48%, as per data released by the Chief Election Officer (CEO) on Saturday, April 20.

The voter turnout in Krishnagiri constituency was 71.31%.

On Saturday, at the Chettigarh Government Engineering College Campus, the registration and sealing of all ballot boxes for Dharmapuri was completed. All voting machines were securely placed inside, following the unloading process from vehicles, the district administration said.

Under the supervision of District Returning Officer and Collector, K. Shanthi, the task of sealing the voting machine vaults is underway across the six assembly constituencies. The process involves the inspection and verification of the EVMs, ballots and control units to ensure adherence to electoral guidelines.

The sealing procedure is conducted in the presence of the General Observer and District Returning Officer.

In Krishnagiri, the sealed EVM machines, ballots, and control units will be stored in safe deposit boxes at the Krishnagiri Government College of Technology.