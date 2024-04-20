GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lok Sabha polls | Dharmapuri constituency records 81.48% voter turnout, highest in T.N.

A day after the polls, registration and sealing of all ballot boxes was completed, in adherence to electoral guidelines

April 20, 2024 11:31 am | Updated 12:14 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
A large number of voters cast their votes in the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency. Voters seen queuing up on Friday, April 19, 2024

A large number of voters cast their votes in the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency. Voters seen queuing up on Friday, April 19, 2024 | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

The Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency recorded the highest voter turnout among the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu, in the Lok Sabha elections held on Friday, April 19, 2024, with turnout of 81.48%, as per data released by the Chief Election Officer (CEO) on Saturday, April 20.

The voter turnout in Krishnagiri constituency was 71.31%.

On Saturday, at the Chettigarh Government Engineering College Campus, the registration and sealing of all ballot boxes for Dharmapuri was completed. All voting machines were securely placed inside, following the unloading process from vehicles, the district administration said.

Under the supervision of District Returning Officer and Collector, K. Shanthi, the task of sealing the voting machine vaults is underway across the six assembly constituencies. The process involves the inspection and verification of the EVMs, ballots and control units to ensure adherence to electoral guidelines.

The sealing procedure is conducted in the presence of the General Observer and District Returning Officer.

In Krishnagiri, the sealed EVM machines, ballots, and control units will be stored in safe deposit boxes at the Krishnagiri Government College of Technology.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / General Elections 2024 / voting / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.