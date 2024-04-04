Lok Sabha polls | Collection of postal ballots from registered voters begins in Erode Parliamentary constituency

April 04, 2024 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - ERODE

Collection of postal ballots from 3,001 registered voters in Erode Parliamentary constituency began on Thursday and will continue till April 6.

Electors above 85 years of age, persons with disabilities, those who have tested positive for COVID-19, and those displaying COVID-19 symptoms, after submitting Form 12D to the respective polling booth officers, were allowed to cast postal votes (absentee voters). Election officials said they have begun visiting the homes of voters and issuing postal ballots. After the elector cast their vote, the postal ballot is dropped in the box. The entire process is videographed, officials said, adding that they would collect postal ballots on Friday and Saturday as well. If the elector is not available during the first visit, the team would again visit on April 8, they added.

Electors in the Assembly constituencies who have expressed their willingness to cast their postal ballots were Kumarapalayam - 508 electors, Erode (East) – 228, Erode (West) - 532, Modakkurichi – 810, Dharapuram – 608 and Kangayam – 315.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.