Lok Sabha polls| Coimbatore registers 64.81 % polling, higher than 2019

April 20, 2024 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency that went to polls on Friday registered 64.81 % polling, as against 63.86 % in 2019 and 68.4 % in 2014, according to an estimate shared by the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The day started with just 9.38 % polling in the first round and picked up only after 4 p.m. in most of the areas in the constituency.

The CEO had earlier said the polling percentage was estimated to be 71.1% in Coimbatore.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the provisional data shared by the Returning Officer for Coimbatore, Kranthi Kumar Pati, Coimbatore registered 64.81% voting, with the highest in Sulur and the lowest in Coimbatore south.

K. Annamalai, the BJP candidate for Coimbatore, told The Hindu late Friday evening that they were waiting for the final communication from the returning officer.

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised the issue of names deleted from the voters’ list and the way the EVMs were arranged in several booths. It also submitted a petition to the Returning Officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ganapathi Rajkumar, the DMK candidate, said after casting his vote that he was confident of winning with two lakh votes margin.

In Palladam, posting of the Gujarat State Reserve Police at a vulnerable booth was raised by Tiruppur South MLA K. Selvaraj. However, the police said that they were moving to Karnataka next and they were communicating only through the local election officer.

At an all women polling booth at Kalinadampalayam in Palladam Assembly segment, the polling agents were men.

The polling concluded well ahead of 6 p.m. in the tribal settlements near Anaikatti. The polling booths had selfie points in some of the booths.

In the rural areas, voters were seen walking in steadily throughout the day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.