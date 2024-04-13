ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | Central government schemes have reached the beneficiaries, says Nirmala Sitharaman in Coimbatore

April 13, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman taking part in an all-women election rally in Coimbatore city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The schemes implemented by the Central government have reached beneficiaries at the grassroot level, said Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister, in Coimbatore on Saturday.

After taking part in an all women roadshow on 100 Feet Road, organised by the women’s wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with the Coimbatore constituency BJP candidate K. Annamalai, she told presspersons that she listened to women beneficiaries of the Central government schemes in the Nilgiris constituency on Saturday morning.

The Central government had not only introduced several welfare schemes and allocated funds, but also ensured that the schemes reached the targeted beneficiaries by following it up at the district level, she said.

Women were coming forward to extend their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi because they had benefitted from his projects, she said and expressed confidence that Mr. Annamalai would win in Coimbatore with a ‘huge majority’.

Vanathi Srinivasan, the national president of the women’s wing of the BJP, said the support of women would echo in the elections this year. The roadshow started near GP signal on 100 Feet Road and concluded at Sivanandha Colony.

