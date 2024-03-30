ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha Polls| PMK candidate Sowmiya Anbumani booked for MCC violation

March 30, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Mecheri police registered a case against Sowmiya Anbumani, Pattali Makkal Katchi’s candidate for Dharmapuri parliamentary constituency, for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on Friday along with 10 others.

On March 27 afternoon, the PMK conducted a meeting at a wedding hall in Mecheri to formally introduce Dharmapuri candidate Ms. Sommiya. The meeting was conducted without obtaining permission. Following this, the Mecheri police registered a case on Friday under Sections 143 and 171 (H) of the IPC against Ms. Sowmiya, Mettur MLA S. Sathasivam, Pennagaram MLA G.K. Mani and eight others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US