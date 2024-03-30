Lok Sabha Polls| PMK candidate Sowmiya Anbumani booked for MCC violation

March 30, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Salem

Mecheri police registered a case against Sowmiya Anbumani, Pattali Makkal Katchi’s candidate for Dharmapuri parliamentary constituency, for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on Friday along with 10 others.

On March 27 afternoon, the PMK conducted a meeting at a wedding hall in Mecheri to formally introduce Dharmapuri candidate Ms. Sommiya. The meeting was conducted without obtaining permission. Following this, the Mecheri police registered a case on Friday under Sections 143 and 171 (H) of the IPC against Ms. Sowmiya, Mettur MLA S. Sathasivam, Pennagaram MLA G.K. Mani and eight others.