Lok Sabha polls | Carry valid documents if carrying cash above ₹50,000: Erode Collector

March 16, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - ERODE

District Election Officer and District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara asked people and traders to possess valid documents if they were carrying cash above ₹50,000.

Addressing media persons at the Collectorate here on Saturday, he said the model code of conduct (MCC) had come into effect in Erode Parliamentary Constituency ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and asked people, traders and business people to carry valid documents while travelling with excess cash. He said there are 15,28,426 voters in the district comprising six Assembly constituencies and 1,688 polling stations. He said candidates can file their nominations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from March 20 to 27 while scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 28. “Withdrawal of nominations were allowed till 3 p.m. on March 30,” he said.

Mr. Raja Gopal Sunkara said 144 teams comprising 725 officers were formed to monitor the implementation of MCC and added that the teams will work round the clock in three shifts. “Since Erode (East) Assembly constituency has been identified as an Expenditure Sensitive Constituency, it will have an additional observer,” he added. The Collector asked political party advertisements, graffiti and other advertisements to be removed within 24 hours in case of government property, 48 hours in public places and 72 hours in case of private property. “People can lodge complaints regarding violations in the toll free number or through cVIGIL app and static surveillance teams will take action within 100 minutes,” he said and added that people can also lodge complaints at the numbers 0424-2267672/4/5/9.

He said vulnerability mapping of polling stations is being carried out to identify critical and vulnerable polling booths. Banks have been asked to inform unusual and suspicious transactions and register the details of those transactions in the Election Seizure Management System.