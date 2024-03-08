Lok Sabha polls | BJP will win across Kongu region: Annamalai

March 08, 2024 03:14 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will register a massive victory in Coimbatore and the entire Kongu region, said the party’s State president K. Annamalai in Coimbatore, on Friday, March 8, 2024.

The BJP’s second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would be released soon, he said.

Mr. Annamalai told journalists that there needed to be a representative from Coimbatore, who would present the requirements and problems of the city to the Central government. The expansion of the Coimbatore airport and better road networks were two issues that had not been tackled, he said. “The State government and the (current) MP are stalling Coimbatore’s development,” he alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia had written to the Tamil Nadu government twice regarding the Coimbatore airport’s expansion. The Central government was even willing to spend ₹7,500 crores for a Karur-Coimbatore expressway. But these projects were not taking off because of the State government, he claimed.

The Parliamentary elections this year would prove ground-level changes that had taken place in Tamil Nadu. The BJP would register a victory across the Kongu region, Mr. Annamalai said.

The BJP leader also urged the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) to give a chance to the BJP to be their voice at the Centre. MUDRA loans worth almost ₹2 lakh crore had been disbursed to the MSMEs in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts, he said.

The Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had created one million jobs over the past 500 days, whereas there were several vacancies in the Congress-ruled State of Karnataka. Rahul Gandhi wanted the youth to remain unemployed and only promises financial support for them, he claimed.

On the electoral bonds issue, Mr. Annamalai said the DMK was the regional party that received the highest amount through bonds. “Let one political party protesting against the bonds say they did not collect even ₹1 through electoral bonds,” he challenged. The BJP paid all its candidates through cheques and settled accounts for its meetings through cheques because this was transparent, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.