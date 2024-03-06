Lok Sabha polls | BJP will do anything to win, polls may not be held democratically: T.N. CPI

March 06, 2024 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - SALEM

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary R. Mutharasan on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, said he was doubtful as to whether the upcoming Lok Sabha elections would be held democratically, alleging that the BJP would go to any extent to win the elections.

Addressing media persons in Salem, on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, Mr. Mutharasan said all political parties, except the BJP, had doubts about the whether the elections would be held democratically. “It is evident from the Mayor’s election to the Chandigarh Corporation that they [the BJP] will go to any extent [to win],” he said and added that the BJP thinks that even a Mayor should not come from other parties. “With the power they hold, they will do anything, even if it is undemocratic, to win,” he said.

Mr. Mutharasan alleged that in the 10 years of BJP rule, statutorily and Constitutionally-formed independent bodies like the Election Commission of India and the Reserve Bank of India had not been able to function independently as they wait for orders from the BJP. “About 99 crore electors in the country have faith in democracy, trusting that they can elect a government. But the BJP has created mistrust amongst the voters with regard to democracy,” he said and alleged that the BJP had no faith in Parliament and democracy.

The CPI leader also claimed that the BJP was the most corrupt party in the country as it had received 60% of the funds through the electoral bonds scheme. “Though the Supreme Court had asked the State Bank of India to submit details of bonds by March 6, the SBI has been pressured to seek time till June 30, 2024 so that the party’s corruption is not known to the people,” he alleged.

Mr. Mutharasan said in the Union Budget 2024, taxes were not reduced for people whereas taxes were reduced by 5% for corporates. “Thousands of crores of rupees borrowed from nationalised banks by corporates have been waived off and they have been allowed to borrow again,” he said, and accused the BJP of favouritism towards corporates.

