Lok Sabha polls | BJP will be wiped out in South India in this elections, says CPI(M) State secretary

April 06, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Salem

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said that in this Parliamentary elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be wiped out in South Indian States.

ADVERTISEMENT

He participated in the public meeting on Saturday and campaigned for Salem DMK candidate T.M. Selvaganapathy at Fort Maiden.

Mr. Balakrishnan told reporters INDIA bloc would register a massive win in this elections. The BJP and AIADMK were fighting for the second place in Tamil Nadu. Before the announcement of the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP would win more than 400 seats. But now, the scenario had changed in the North Indian States, he claimed.

In South India, including Karnataka, the BJP was able to win one or two seats. In this elections, the BJP would be wiped out of South Indian States, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

Regrading the INDIA bloc facing elections without a prime ministerial candidate, Mr. Balakrishnan said projecting a person as a prime ministerial candidate was an expired concept. INDIA bloc was facing elections with high principles to protect the Indian constitution. Many Prime Ministers in India were elected only after elections and this was Parliamentary democracy, Mr. Balakrishnan added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.