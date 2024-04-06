GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Lok Sabha polls | BJP will be wiped out in South India in this elections, says CPI(M) State secretary

April 06, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan speaking at a public meeting campaigning for Salem Parliamentary constituency DMK candidate T.M. Selvaganapathy in Salem on Saturday.

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan speaking at a public meeting campaigning for Salem Parliamentary constituency DMK candidate T.M. Selvaganapathy in Salem on Saturday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said that in this Parliamentary elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be wiped out in South Indian States.

He participated in the public meeting on Saturday and campaigned for Salem DMK candidate T.M. Selvaganapathy at Fort Maiden.

Mr. Balakrishnan told reporters INDIA bloc would register a massive win in this elections. The BJP and AIADMK were fighting for the second place in Tamil Nadu. Before the announcement of the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP would win more than 400 seats. But now, the scenario had changed in the North Indian States, he claimed.

In South India, including Karnataka, the BJP was able to win one or two seats. In this elections, the BJP would be wiped out of South Indian States, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

Regrading the INDIA bloc facing elections without a prime ministerial candidate, Mr. Balakrishnan said projecting a person as a prime ministerial candidate was an expired concept. INDIA bloc was facing elections with high principles to protect the Indian constitution. Many Prime Ministers in India were elected only after elections and this was Parliamentary democracy, Mr. Balakrishnan added.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.