Lok Sabha Polls | BJP has not fulfilled its promises in ten years: CPI secretary Mutharasan

April 04, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Salem

The BJP-led Union Government has failed to fulfil its promises over the ten years it has been in power, said Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary, R. Mutharasan on Thursday.

Participating in a public meeting at Vanavasi on Thursday evening, the CPI state secretary, speaking to reporters, said that the BJP claims they would win 400 seats in the elections. If the BJP wins the elections, there will be no democracy in the country, and the people will not accept dictatorial or fascist rule, he said. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to create a government without an opposition and the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department are functioning as per the BJP’s order. The poll promises the BJP gave in 2014 have not been fulfilled even after ten years and prices of essential commodities have only increased,” Mr. Mutharasan added.

The BJP, which is involved in corruption related to electoral bonds and national highways, lacks the moral right to speak about corruption. The Prime Minister, who is visiting Tamil Nadu again, should come clean on the funds allocated towards flood damages and development of Tamil, Hindi, and Sanskrit languages, Mr. Mutharasan said.

On the Katchatheevu issue, Mr. Mutharasan said that the Prime Minister was raking it up to divert attention from Chinese encroachments in Arunachal Pradesh.

