Lok Sabha Polls | BJP drawing a blank in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry: CPI

May 04, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Namakkal

The BJP will not win a single seat in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, or Puducherry, said CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters at Tiruchengode, Mr. Mutharasan remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaigns hit a new low after the first two phases of the general elections. “No Prime Minister in the past has campaigned like this. With the first two phases of the elections pointing to a clear setback for the BJP, the Prime Minister has resorted to polarising rhetoric. In the past ten years of the BJP government, over 700 farmers have died in protests. Not only political parties but even the public have lodged complaints against his speeches. But instead of sending notices to the Prime Minister, the Election Commission is sending notices to the party,” Mr. Mutharasan added.

Accusing the Prime Minister of not visiting Manipur after one year of violence, Mr. Mutharasan said that the BJP has refrained from contesting in almost all the north-east states. “Earlier, the BJP allegedly indulged in horse trading and toppled governments. But now, as a new tactic, the BJP is allegedly buying candidates and forcing them to withdraw from the elections. The Election Commission has been in deep sleep and its credibility has become a question mark. The commission could not even tell the voting percentage properly,” Mr. Mutharasan added.

People will teach the BJP and its allies a lesson in these elections, Mr. Mutharasan added.

