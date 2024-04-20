GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | Ballot boxes sealed, Coonoor records lowest voter turnout in Nilgiris constituency

April 20, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris District Collector and returning officer for Nilgiris parliamentary constituency, M. Aruna, in the presence of election observers oversaw the registration and sealing of ballot boxes in Udhagamandalam on Saturday.

Ms. Aruna said that the constituency had witnessed 70.93% voter turnout on Friday. According to officials, Bhavanisagar Assembly segment in Erode witnessed the highest voter turnout in the Nilgiris constituency, with 76.08% voter turnout. Mettupalayam and Avinashi Assembly segments recorded 72.28% and 72.8% voter turnout.

The three Assembly segments in the Nilgiris - Udhagamandalam, Gudalur and Coonoor recorded voter turnout of 67.25%, 67.05%, and 66.61%, officials said.

